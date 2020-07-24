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The truth about the Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates connection & their eugenics agenda!
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199 views • July 24, 2020
Dan Dicks, May 25, 2020
Bill Gates met with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to allegedly set up a foundation that would raise funds to go towards improving global health but that never came to fruition…so what was the real purpose of their meetings? Bill Gates is a known eugenicist but what many people may not know is that Epstein was also a staunch eugenicists who dreamed of seeding the world with his DNA. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows the connection between Gates and Epstein and how their philanthropic ventures had nothing to do with public health and everything to do with eugenics.
Sources:
https://epsteinheirs.com
https://nypost.com/2020/05/25/130-people-claim-to-be-jeffrey-epsteins-child-to-claim-estate/
https://archive.is/Zub3G#selection-389.225-389.376
Jeffrey Epstein Had Plan To Father Dozens Of Children, Report Says | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMw-qvqbs_g
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/08/12/23/17203342-7350469-image-m-54_1565647539430.jpg
Bill Gates - Billionaire Documentary - Entrepreneur, Technology, Lifestyle, Innovation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQN8J-OIJEs
https://www.brighteon.com/79ce1c24-bad7-4db3-804a-f2195371def2
Who Is Bill Gates?
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
https://pressfortruth.ca/donate
https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider/
Bill Gates met with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to allegedly set up a foundation that would raise funds to go towards improving global health but that never came to fruition…so what was the real purpose of their meetings? Bill Gates is a known eugenicist but what many people may not know is that Epstein was also a staunch eugenicists who dreamed of seeding the world with his DNA. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows the connection between Gates and Epstein and how their philanthropic ventures had nothing to do with public health and everything to do with eugenics.
Sources:
https://epsteinheirs.com
https://nypost.com/2020/05/25/130-people-claim-to-be-jeffrey-epsteins-child-to-claim-estate/
https://archive.is/Zub3G#selection-389.225-389.376
Jeffrey Epstein Had Plan To Father Dozens Of Children, Report Says | TODAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMw-qvqbs_g
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/08/12/23/17203342-7350469-image-m-54_1565647539430.jpg
Bill Gates - Billionaire Documentary - Entrepreneur, Technology, Lifestyle, Innovation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQN8J-OIJEs
https://www.brighteon.com/79ce1c24-bad7-4db3-804a-f2195371def2
Who Is Bill Gates?
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
https://pressfortruth.ca/donate
https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider/
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