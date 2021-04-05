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Biden administration to leave vaccine passports to the private sector
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150 views • April 05, 2021
Sky News contributor Michael Ware says the United States federal government will not be issuing vaccine passports but will leave the private sector free to make its own decisions on the matter.
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