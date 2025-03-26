Stunning Battle In Red Sea; Houthis 'Confront U.S Aircraft Carrier For Hours'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed a fierce naval confrontation with U.S. warships in the Red Sea, claiming to engage them for several hours. The Houthis allege that USS Harry S. Truman was among the targets as they launched drone and missile strikes. Additionally, the rebels claim to have attacked Israeli military sites in Jaffa.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/