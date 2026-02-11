RT News - February 11 2026 9AM GMT

February 11, 2026

rt.com





Exclusive comments out of Iran as we speak with the nation's foreign minister. As tensions boil in the region, Abbas Araghchi tells us the nation is ready to respond if attacked, as Netanyahu is looking for war. Iran marks the 47th anniversary of the Islamic revolution - an event that forever changed Tehran's political course when it cut its ties with the West. The French president changes his tune. Emmanuel Macron says Russia or China were never a threat to Greenland, walking back earlier claims, while he adds it's essential to open direct talks with the Kremlin.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515