UNUSUAL REVENGE! Haifa is full of Hezbollah barrage rockets

The occupation army documented the launch of a barrage of rockets, fired by the Hezbollah Resistance Forces from southern Lebanon, entering the port city of Haifa and its surroundings. Today, September 8, 2024, at least 100 rockets were launched simultaneously in less than 30 minutes, marking the largest barrage of rockets in history since the beginning of the war on the occupied city, an important commercial and industrial center for the Zionist entity. The Israeli media labeled this as the largest attack, and wrote “You have to be here to know how big the disaster is in this city. Although this is part of Hezbollah's massive retaliation, but Israeli brutal attacks on Lebanese cities are considered much more destructive and indiscriminate.

The Israeli air defense missile, Iron Dome tried to intercept some of them. The barrage of rockets that appeared in the sky of Haifa seemed serious, Iron Dome which costs 100 thousand dollars per shot, seemed to be overwhelmed by the incoming rockets. Some anothers were reported to have fallen directly while the settlers were saving themselves, in the center of Israeli third most populous metropolis, one of the two main ports, which serves as an entry and exit point for various goods including military weapons. Some of the rocket impacts fell, and one of them caused the most intensive explosion in Haifa Bay due to the failed interception of the defenses. Currently, several rockets have been reported to have fallen, and shrapnel in about 150 locations in the Haifa area and its surroundings. So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

At the same time as Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem was giving a speech, 100 rockets immediately happening to the heart of Haifa. He said in his direct speech that "The leadership and control in the resistance are carefully organized, following the practices established by Hezbollah, and we have dealt a painful blow. This large coalition of enemies Israel, the United States and the West intends to pressure and intimidate us, but we are not afraid of them," Sheikh Naim Qassem said. Meanwhile, the death toll from the US-backed Israeli aggression continues to rise daily in Gaza to 41,965 and 97,590 injured since October 7, not including the martyrs from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Iran.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/