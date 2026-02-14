The Truth and Lies of 9-11: Lecture Recorded 28 NOV 2001

The Truth snd Lies of 9-11: Mike Rupert At Portland State University - November 28, 2001

Lecture by Michael Craig Ruppert (February 3, 1951 – April 13, 2014)

Mr. Ruppert died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the back of the head.

"The question I am asked most frequently at my lectures is why I haven't been killed yet. I have two answers. First, it is not cost-effective, and the response would cause more problems than it would solve. I am not important enough to kill.

Secondly, I will not die one minute before God has decided."

— Mike Ruppert, Crossing the Rubicon

