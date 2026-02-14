BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Truth and Lies of 9-11: Lecture Recorded 28 NOV 2001
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1611 followers
88 views • 20 hours ago

The Truth snd Lies of 9-11: Mike Rupert At Portland State University - November 28, 2001

Lecture by Michael Craig Ruppert (February 3, 1951 – April 13, 2014)

Mr. Ruppert died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the back of the head.

"The question I am asked most frequently at my lectures is why I haven't been killed yet. I have two answers. First, it is not cost-effective, and the response would cause more problems than it would solve. I am not important enough to kill.

Secondly, I will not die one minute before God has decided."

— Mike Ruppert, Crossing the Rubicon

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.


➤ Watch this part again at video mark >> 0:05:46

LISTEN TO HIS NOV 2001 WARNING AT THE VIDEO MARKER 0:05:46 ABOUT THE NEW LAW IN THE PATRIOT ACT OF ARRESTING PEOPLE THAT REFUSE A GOVERNMENT FORCED VACCINE...

