God and the Man in the Garden of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 14 2023

To Answer the Question, Where Does Your Soul Come From? And, How Do Men and Women Relate to God? We Wade into Many Varied Topics Such as the Man Being Made in the Image of God; Woman Being Made from the Man and Not Herself Directly from the Earth; the Seed of Jesus Christ; the Notion of Total Depravity; Original Sin; Christ Jesus' Incarnation.... And Must Conclude That You Are What You Are for Your Own Choices. Your Soul Is in the Balance. Will Not the Judge of the Whole Earth Do Right?
