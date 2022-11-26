Justin Trudeau Lied At The Trucker's Convoy Hearing BUT The Lawyers Made It Easy For Him

I watched the prime minister of Canada like the public on the stand today. However, I also watched every single lawyer give him a really easy time. They ask foolish questions in a foolish manner which allowed him to say I'm a number of times but also to be able to successfully dodge every single question asked. There's positively nothing good that came out of today because Canadians are just too gutless to really rake a criminal over the coals on the stand if they work for the government. Here's my commentary: do what you will with it. Follow Kevin J. Johnston On SOCIAL MEDIA BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYZnJJMopvIkl2fdrOzgICw FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnston300 TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com GAB: https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/ BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston

