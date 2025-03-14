BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tongues Deception
FocusOnTheWord
FocusOnTheWord
2 followers
0
75 views • 1 month ago

Michael Pearl compares modern "speaking in tongues" with people under hypnosis "speaking in tongues."

1Co 14:21  In the law it is written, With men of other tongues and other lips will I speak unto this people; and yet for all that will they not hear me, saith the Lord. 

1Co 14:22  Wherefore tongues are for a sign, not to them that believe, but to them that believe not: but prophesying serveth not for them that believe not, but for them which believe. 

1Co 14:23  If therefore the whole church be come together into one place, and all speak with tongues, and there come in those that are unlearned, or unbelievers, will they not say that ye are mad? 

hypnosisdeceitspeaking in tongues
