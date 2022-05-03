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What Is Really Going On In China And The Globalist Plan
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216 views • May 03, 2022
Are the lockdowns in China really about COVID? Also, How the Globalists and China go hand and hand.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - WHO Is Announcing A Planned Takeover Of The United States Under The Guise Of International Health Policy
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=626f5ff0da6d7f47ad326310
2) Info Wars Alex Jones - Pandemic Treaty to Give Global Medical Tyranny Control to UN
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62705eef531c9f4b27bf1f7b
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - WHO Is Announcing A Planned Takeover Of The United States Under The Guise Of International Health Policy
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=626f5ff0da6d7f47ad326310
2) Info Wars Alex Jones - Pandemic Treaty to Give Global Medical Tyranny Control to UN
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62705eef531c9f4b27bf1f7b
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