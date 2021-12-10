X22 REPORT - Trump Confirmed That He Is Returning The Bull Horn Back To ‘We The People’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump Confirmed That He Is Returning The Bull Horn Back To ‘We The People’
The [DS] over the many years have stolen the voice of the We The People. Trump is no in the process of giving the voice back to the we the people. The [DS] plan is failing and the people are waking up and soon they will heard without shadow banning, censorship, this will be the end of the [DS] narrative. The pandemic is over, the [DS] players, Big Pharma are pushing hard to keep control but as they push they are losing control. The end is near.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.