Kari’s message to frustrated voters who say they’re never voting in rigged elections again: “I don’t blame them…. But don’t you think that’s exactly what they want?

The biggest frustration for the globalists and the Uniparty pushing this has been that the real people, real every day Arizonans and Americans have woken up and gotten involved in the political system. That is the LAST thing the political elite want...





This is the time when the fight really begins and we have to double down. We do have to show up and vote, even in their rigged system. Makes it even harder for them to cheat.”