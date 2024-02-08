Uncensored: Over 10 US Counties Declare Shots Biological & Technological Weapon! ft. Dr. Sansone

Maria Zeee Uncensored
Feb 7, 2024
Dr. Joseph Sansone joins Maria Zeee to discuss explosive news; over 10 US Counties have declared the COVID injections as both biological and technological weapons!
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:
https://ftwproject.com/ref/468
Get the best quality Faraday Bags for you and your loved ones at:
https://prep123.com/collections/faraday-bags
Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):
https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:
https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria
If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4c1qdr-uncensored-over-10-us-counties-declare-shots-biological-and-technological-w.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.