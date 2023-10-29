Create New Account
P.3 Cooking with EK: BROAD BEANS, CAULIFLOWER, & ONION microwaved MVI_5641-2merged
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6a34e962-10c3-4c97-8793-e824d8f9507b

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f37494d0-2010-4ad8-adc3-1245171e30da

Two gifts prompted this dish: broad beans grown by my sister in Busselton, and a cauliflower from my daughter.

foodcoconut oilgingerturmericonioncarrotscelerypumpkinrecipescheesered cabbagecoconut creamdried garlicbroccoli stemscauliflower crock-potted soupbroad beans

