What Happened To Hollywood? | Sergio Navarretta

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Internationally award-winning director Sergio Navarretta joins the program for a candid conversation about Hollywood, culture, and the future of storytelling.

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Drawing from his extensive experience in the film industry, Sergio shares his perspective on where Hollywood has been, where it is today, and where it may be headed in the years ahead. We discuss how the cultural landscape has shifted over the past two decades and examine ideas, values, and conversations that were widely accepted not long ago but have become increasingly controversial or off-limits today.

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What has driven these changes? How has the entertainment industry influenced broader cultural trends? And what role does Hollywood play in shaping the values and perspectives of future generations?

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We examine the evolution of the film industry, the challenges facing creators, the impact of cultural shifts on storytelling, and what it will take to restore creativity, balance, and meaningful dialogue in entertainment. Behind every film is a business model, and behind every business model are incentives that shape the stories a culture tells itself.

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Learn more about Sergio Navarretta at https://SergioNavarrettaDirector.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.