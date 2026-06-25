BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Happened To Hollywood? | Sergio Navarretta
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
761 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • Yesterday

Sign up to get notices on the Webinar at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

SLUP: Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at  https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Protect Your Assets with a company you can trust – Get the private price list at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Internationally award-winning director Sergio Navarretta joins the program for a candid conversation about Hollywood, culture, and the future of storytelling.

-

Drawing from his extensive experience in the film industry, Sergio shares his perspective on where Hollywood has been, where it is today, and where it may be headed in the years ahead. We discuss how the cultural landscape has shifted over the past two decades and examine ideas, values, and conversations that were widely accepted not long ago but have become increasingly controversial or off-limits today.

-

What has driven these changes? How has the entertainment industry influenced broader cultural trends? And what role does Hollywood play in shaping the values and perspectives of future generations?

-

We examine the evolution of the film industry, the challenges facing creators, the impact of cultural shifts on storytelling, and what it will take to restore creativity, balance, and meaningful dialogue in entertainment. Behind every film is a business model, and behind every business model are incentives that shape the stories a culture tells itself.

-

Learn more about Sergio Navarretta at https://SergioNavarrettaDirector.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
hollywoodwhathappened
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran holds U.S. to account on peace deal, warning broken promises fuel decades of distrust

Iran holds U.S. to account on peace deal, warning broken promises fuel decades of distrust

Lance D Johnson
FTC sues global medical group alleging deceptive promotion of child gender surgeries

FTC sues global medical group alleging deceptive promotion of child gender surgeries

Willow Tohi
First Case of Euthanasia for Child Under 12 in Netherlands Reported

First Case of Euthanasia for Child Under 12 in Netherlands Reported

Morgan S. Verity
Lost chapter of human evolution exposed after 300,000-year-old cave discovery

Lost chapter of human evolution exposed after 300,000-year-old cave discovery

Jacob Thomas
Gold Declines Toward $4,000 as Tech-Led Selloff Hits Global Markets

Gold Declines Toward $4,000 as Tech-Led Selloff Hits Global Markets

Sterling Ashworth
How the DEA allows mass poisoning of Americans with fentanyl

How the DEA allows mass poisoning of Americans with fentanyl

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy