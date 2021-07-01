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WRITER EMILIO CARRILLO EXPLAINS HOW THE ELITE IS CONSTITUTED AND HOW IT RECRUITS MEMBERS
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430 views • July 01, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/emilio-carrillo-elite.html
In the following video, which Orwell City has translated and subtitled for its readers, Spanish writer Emilio Carrillo explains the network of very powerful power circles ―commonly referred to as the elite, the 'Deep State' or the 'Shadow Government'― that adopt and execute in a cold, calculated manner their goals to control humanity.
In the following video, which Orwell City has translated and subtitled for its readers, Spanish writer Emilio Carrillo explains the network of very powerful power circles ―commonly referred to as the elite, the 'Deep State' or the 'Shadow Government'― that adopt and execute in a cold, calculated manner their goals to control humanity.
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