#Bitcoin Daily Chart 💥 #ElliottWave Analysis + MSTR Bullish Divergence ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
2 followers
0
16 views • 1 day ago

🔍 In this video, I analyze the Bitcoin daily chart and break down the current Elliott Wave structure to forecast potential future price action. This technical analysis provides valuable insight into possible BTC price movements, helping traders and investors make informed decisions for their next crypto trade.


I also cover the MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock chart, showing how institutional adoption continues to shape Bitcoin’s long-term trend.


Whether you’re focused on day trading, swing trading, or long-term investing, this video will give you the tools and perspective needed to stay ahead in the crypto markets.

📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis

- Elliott Wave Pattern Breakdown

- Future Bitcoin Price Predictions

- Trading Strategy Insights

- MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Chart

- Institutional Adoption & Bitcoin Correlation


✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon by simply using the coupon code FALL for 25% off of your first month/year when signing up for my Journeyman or Master-tier memberships. This offer is valid from September 25th, 2025 through October 25th, 2025.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Lets get ready to roll" by Johnny Strong | From his White Light album.


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#Bitcoin #Crypto #ElliottWave #BTC #CryptoTrading

bitcoinblockchainbtccryptotradingstockschartsdigital idtrading cryptoelliot wavemstrcrypto charts
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

0:00– Disclaimer / Music

0:18– Summary

0:56– Bitcoin Daily Chart

3:42– Bitcoin Elliott Waves

9:28– MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Chart

