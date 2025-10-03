Bitcoin Daily Chart 💥 #ElliottWave Analysis + MSTR Bullish Divergence ✅

🔍 In this video, I analyze the Bitcoin daily chart and break down the current Elliott Wave structure to forecast potential future price action. This technical analysis provides valuable insight into possible BTC price movements, helping traders and investors make informed decisions for their next crypto trade.





I also cover the MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock chart, showing how institutional adoption continues to shape Bitcoin’s long-term trend.





Whether you’re focused on day trading, swing trading, or long-term investing, this video will give you the tools and perspective needed to stay ahead in the crypto markets.

📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis

- Elliott Wave Pattern Breakdown

- Future Bitcoin Price Predictions

- Trading Strategy Insights

- MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Chart

- Institutional Adoption & Bitcoin Correlation





