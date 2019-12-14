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Creepy Video Of Greta Thunberg's Mum, Is Greta Thunberg an Actress Or Activist?
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731 views • December 14, 2019
Creepy Video Of Greta Thunberg's Mum, Is Greta Thunberg an Actress Or Activist?or Part of Agenda 21 to depopulate the world by 95 %?
What Exactly Is Agenda 21?
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-13/what-exactly-agenda-21
#NWO
#FakeNews
#jokeoftheday
#ClimateChangeHoax
What Exactly Is Agenda 21?
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-13/what-exactly-agenda-21
#NWO
#FakeNews
#jokeoftheday
#ClimateChangeHoax
Keywords
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