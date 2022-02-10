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Does God Stop The Nukes From Putin?
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30 views • February 10, 2022
02/09/2022 JFS
Today on the Joseph Farley Show, we discover that Vladimir Putin will push the Nuke buttons if Ukraine joins NATO. Rightfully so, Vladimir Putin wants NATO off of his border and will do anything it takes to make sure they are not on his wall.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 27 European countries, 2 North American countries, and 1 Eurasian country. The organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on 4 April 1949
How However, something is going to disturb Vladimir Putin greatly. It will be the hand of God that shows up and makes Vladimir Putin back off.
We also get some insight from a former Black Rock executive who says the entire financial system will meltdown very soon. Gee, YOU THINK? We don’t need a former black rock executive telling us that a breakdown is coming when you have a jackal in the White House spending money like a drunken sailor.
When will this charade be over?
https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/former-blackrock-executive-warns-global-financial-collapse-surprising-video
https://frankspeech.com/video/former-blackrock-executive-warns-global-financial-collapse-surprising-video
https://josephfarleyshow.wpcomstaging.com/
Our book Destroying The Altars Of Baal
https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Today on the Joseph Farley Show, we discover that Vladimir Putin will push the Nuke buttons if Ukraine joins NATO. Rightfully so, Vladimir Putin wants NATO off of his border and will do anything it takes to make sure they are not on his wall.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 27 European countries, 2 North American countries, and 1 Eurasian country. The organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on 4 April 1949
How However, something is going to disturb Vladimir Putin greatly. It will be the hand of God that shows up and makes Vladimir Putin back off.
We also get some insight from a former Black Rock executive who says the entire financial system will meltdown very soon. Gee, YOU THINK? We don’t need a former black rock executive telling us that a breakdown is coming when you have a jackal in the White House spending money like a drunken sailor.
When will this charade be over?
https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/former-blackrock-executive-warns-global-financial-collapse-surprising-video
https://frankspeech.com/video/former-blackrock-executive-warns-global-financial-collapse-surprising-video
https://josephfarleyshow.wpcomstaging.com/
Our book Destroying The Altars Of Baal
https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
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