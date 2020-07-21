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The Fact-Free Lockdown Hysteria _ Thomas E. Woods, Jr.
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39 views • July 21, 2020
A logical, practical, comprehensive view of fact VS fiction, intelligent reaction VS insanity, COVID numbers, what worked, what didn't. The bigger picture about all the official responses, claims and social costs they impose.
I use my Brighteon channel to overcome YouTube's censorship. Tom's website and the page he refers to early in the video is: https://tomwoods.com/lockdown/
I use my Brighteon channel to overcome YouTube's censorship. Tom's website and the page he refers to early in the video is: https://tomwoods.com/lockdown/
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