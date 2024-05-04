Oklahoma to Jail Citizens who post offensive things online, Massive Censorship in Brasil , Canada

To watch full video go here ! : https://rumble.com/v4rqxit-mike-in-thenight-e557-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-your-call-ins.html





Mike Martins appears to be discussing various topics related to censorship, predictive modeling, and government surveillance. He talks about the predictive model he has been using for the past decade to analyze events and discern patterns. He mentions the possibility of increasing the frequency of prediction shows on his program. Martins expresses concern about censorship, citing examples from Brazil, Oklahoma, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. He criticizes government actions that restrict freedom of speech online and discusses the implications of collaboration between the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and tech companies like Apple and Google regarding biometric surveillance and digital IDs for airport security. Martins also comments on the ban on TikTok and its potential constitutional implications. Overall, he seems to be advocating for free speech and privacy rights while highlighting perceived threats to these freedoms.





Predictive Modeling: Martins mentions using a predictive model for the past 10-12 years to analyze events and connect dots between staged events and distractions. This suggests he has been observing patterns in global events and possibly making predictions based on his analysis.

Prediction: Martin might continue to refine his predictive model and potentially make predictions on future events based on his analysis.

Censorship Concerns: Martin expresses concern about censorship, citing examples from various countries like Brazil, Oklahoma, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. He criticizes government actions that restrict freedom of speech online.

Prediction: Martin may continue to monitor and report on instances of censorship, advocating for free speech and highlighting threats to online freedom.

Government Surveillance: Martins discusses collaboration between the TSA and tech companies like Apple and Google regarding biometric surveillance and digital IDs for airport security. He raises concerns about passenger privacy and government surveillance.

Prediction: Martin may continue to investigate and report on developments in government surveillance technology and its implications for privacy rights.

TikTok Ban: Martin comments on the ban on TikTok and its potential constitutional implications. He suggests that the justification for the ban, citing concerns about Chinese government access to personal data, may be a smoke screen.

Prediction: Martins may follow up on the legal proceedings regarding the TikTok ban and provide analysis on its implications for data privacy and national security.

Rumble's Stance on Censorship: Martin discusses Rumble's defiance against global censorship trends and its support for free speech. He explains the concept of "Rumble Heroes" who have a significant presence on the platform.

Prediction: Martin may continue to observe Rumble's stance on censorship and its impact on content creators. He might analyze the effectiveness of Rumble's approach to maintaining free speech on its platform.

Overall, Mike Martin's discussion suggests a continued focus on analyzing global events, advocating for free speech, and monitoring developments in censorship and government surveillance. He may make further predictions based on his analysis and provide commentary on ongoing legal and political issues related to these topics.





Predictive modeling, events analysis, censorship, free speech, government surveillance, privacy rights, online freedom, TSA, biometric surveillance, digital IDs, airport security, TikTok ban, constitutional rights, Rumble, censorship resistance, content creators, global events, political analysis, legal proceedings, data privacy, national security, technology, online platforms, social media, government overreach, privacy concerns, digital rights, predictive analysis, surveillance technology, data collection, internet freedom, censorship trends, tech companies, digital privacy, civil liberties.