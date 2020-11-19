Medical Whistelblower: Positive testing does NOT result in illness! And other Truth Bombs told to a Meeting in Edmonton, Alberta

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Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta and Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company SELLING THE COVID-19 TEST:
"There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspected public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season. It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game. There is no action needed....Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence whatsoever they are even effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence. Social distancing is also useless..... Positive testing results do NOT indicate clinical infection. It is simply driving public hysteria and ALL testing should STOP immediately....using the province's own statistics the risk of death under 65 is 1 in 300,000. The scale of the response is utterly ridiculous...all kinds of business closures, suicides .... you're being led down the garden path."
Greencrow comments: Perhaps the good doctor is speaking out because, as the head of a medical laboratory which makes the PCR tests...he does not want to get his ass sued off in one of the many Class Action Law Suits that have and will be filed all over the world!
Source : https://greencrowasthecrowflies.blogspot.com/2020/11/positive-testing-does-not-result-in.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEo3rnU12jw
Agent Fearless Canuck Givvin'er Spoonz