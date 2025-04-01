Philippines Braces for Chinese Invasion of Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China surrounded Taiwan with warships and jets in a major military drill, calling it a warning to President Lai Ching-te. The PLA deployed the Shandong carrier group and practiced joint air-land strikes. The Philippines’ top general said war is “inevitable” if Taiwan is invaded and warned that China is infiltrating Filipino institutions. U.S. and Philippine forces will soon launch large-scale joint drills. Meanwhile, Russia expanded its military draft, Germany deployed troops to NATO’s eastern flank, and Britain declared Russia a national threat.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/1/25
