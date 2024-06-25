BREAKING: JULIAN ASSANGE FREED! - What Happens Now? - Will Wikileaks Return?

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news of Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks being released from Belmarsh Prison after 5 years of torture, forced injections, forced medications and abuse at the hands of the global establishment for simply publishing important information, much of it also released by mainstream media (like the New York Times) less redacted.

As we witness a battle against journalism take place worldwide and the complete manipulation of the truth, this news is quite shocking.

The Democrats appear to be looking for points. The Biden administration has freed him and in a plea deal got him to plead "guilty" (for telling the truth) and is sentenced to time served as he flies through Bangkok to Australia to be with his family.

Of course his life is still in danger and there can be further prosecutions in the future but for now he's on his way to freedom.





Mike Pompeo who was once the head of the CIA and worked in the Trump administration once said his number one goal was to prosecute Julian Assange. This is of course an absolutely absurd statement.

Assange has published damning information about both Republicans and Democrats as well as both left and right worldwide. The real crime was that he spent 5 years being tortured in prison. Someone should face justice for such an abuse.





In this video, we talk about the breaking news and what comes next.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024