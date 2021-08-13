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D.Buzz Tutorial : How to Install the D.Buzz (PWA) on your phone.
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11 views • August 13, 2021
D.BUZZ TUTORIAL : HOW TO INSTALL THE D.BUZZ (PWA) ON YOUR PHONE.
The D.Buzz progressive web app is much like a native application for your cellphone or tablet. However, installation of this is a bit different. You do not make use of the Google Play Store or Apple play store, you simply go to the web page and install the application itself from the sandwich dots.
This is a video review of the process of how to do it using a Samsung phone and the brave web browser.
The process you may go through on your phone might be different but generally it's the same. Also, please note that the Safari browser might be a bit trickier to install with but you can still do it.
Thank you and please let me know in the comments if you have any questions or concerns.
Read the full announcement post HERE: https://peakd.com/hive-167922/@dbuzz/d-buzz-pwa-ready-for-download-and-uses-mobile-and-desktop-app
Read how to install on desktop HERE: https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/how-to-install-the-d-buzz-mobil-tablet-and-desktop-pwa-app-video
The D.Buzz progressive web app is much like a native application for your cellphone or tablet. However, installation of this is a bit different. You do not make use of the Google Play Store or Apple play store, you simply go to the web page and install the application itself from the sandwich dots.
This is a video review of the process of how to do it using a Samsung phone and the brave web browser.
The process you may go through on your phone might be different but generally it's the same. Also, please note that the Safari browser might be a bit trickier to install with but you can still do it.
Thank you and please let me know in the comments if you have any questions or concerns.
Read the full announcement post HERE: https://peakd.com/hive-167922/@dbuzz/d-buzz-pwa-ready-for-download-and-uses-mobile-and-desktop-app
Read how to install on desktop HERE: https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/how-to-install-the-d-buzz-mobil-tablet-and-desktop-pwa-app-video
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