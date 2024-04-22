Create New Account
IECV WWV #31 - Showing Two Bird Feeders - And Making A Bird Feeder 6-10-2015
IEnjoyCreatingVideos
Hello again and welcome back to another video of me woodworking this time i show you some bird feeders i made and i turn a shallow one on the lathe so i hope you will check it out enjoy my friends...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...



#IECV #Woodworkingvideos #BirdFeeder #IEnjoyCreatingVideos


Keywords
turningbirdfeederwoodworkingfeederienjoycreatingvideosiecvwooden stuffwoodturning

