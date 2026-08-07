The Creeping Imposition of Sharia Law

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Australia is founded on the principle that one secular legal system applies equally to everyone, yet the growth of informal religious dispute-resolution networks—including Sharia-informed mediation bodies—raises serious concerns about how that principle is being ignored. Although these forums possess no statutory authority and cannot lawfully override Australian legislation, their sinisterly controlling influence within tightly organised communities is substantial. Such bodies are not courts, and their decisions are not legally binding unless they comply with Australian law; nevertheless, they play a significant role in disputes involving divorce, inheritance, family conflict, and community obligations. In environments where religious expectations and social pressure are powerful, individuals feel compelled to seek resolution through community mechanisms rather than the formal legal system, where the risks of parallel societies become most apparent.