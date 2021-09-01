TRAUMA TO DEPATTERN (disrupt continuity of thought & erase short term memory) BRAIN AFTER LISTEN TO BIBLE

It DEPATTERNs the mind clearing the neural pathways of the brain not only erasing the Christian content, or whatever the victim is concentrating upon, but it prepares the victims brain for the next wave of neuroprogramming.



DEPATTERN means to ‘deconstruct’ a person’s normal memory and thought process.



1. Disrupt Continuity of Thought [and]



2. Erase Short Term Memory



It is done so that the victims memory and thought process can be REPATTERNED (reconstructed) or rewired using neuroprogramming, dream modulation, neural linguistic programming, etc



It is most effective on subjects that are sensory deprived which is why they constantly use sleep deprivation, isolation , etc., on me or force me into drowsy Theta State with each attack. It is done to all trauma based mind control victims.



They are using me and hundreds of thousands of other victims around the world for training research and development and the Cognitive Researchers are often from Five Eye Countries (United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and, of course, the USA) or European countries, such as Spain, which are also involved in the wholesale torture and murder of innocent men, women and even children for training research and development in artificial super intelligence technologies.



EEG cloning means to copy someone else‟s brainwaves onto another person. The discovery made by Robert Malech allows this to be done wirelessly anywhere in the world.



The correct terminology to describe what is happening to me is EEG heterodyning. Heterodyning is an engineering term which means to mix signals. So EEG cloning is just a special case of EEG heterodyning or the mixing of brain wave signals. They have caused my arms hand and legs to involuntarily jerk.



Cognitive Researchers caused me to involuntarily open an shut my mouth cutting my gums causing them to bleed.



EEG Cloning feels like what is portrayed by Hollywood psychic channelers. It is a hypnotized, disassociated state that makes you feel that you are watching a movie but not participating in it. The reason for this subjective feeling of disassociation while fully cloning someone else‟s brainwaves is due to the psychophysics phenomena of “choice”. If one has no “choices” of how their electrical brain wave patterns proceed because there were few decision nodes that were close to the firing threshold, they will not subjectively experience choice and feel like they are not participating in any decision. This is how the subjective experience changes, all due to the neuronal firing probabilities.



The conscious subject experience is mapped to that probability. I can notice a change of mental state resembling a feeling of being disassociated while I am being electromagnetically influenced, i.e. EEG cloned.



EEG CLONING uses strategic deception and mental manipulation to create errors of judgment and reasoning and vocabulary confusion by every means possible. However, they are targeting the autonomous systems of my anatomy such as forcing me to breath/exhale involuntarily.



CIA/DIA EEG cloning experiments are used to create demented mind models which create the worst mentally deranged psychopathology that the CIA/DoD monsters could come up with.



EEG cloning is most effective on subjects that are sensory deprived which is why they constantly use sleep deprivation on me or force me into drowsy Theta State with each attack.



EEG Cloning (i.e. mind melding) is the synchronizing of brainwaves between the Clone Members of the Hive Mind Teams and the victims to achieve direct behavioral control. Cloning someone‟s mind onto someone else changes their personality and behavior. But in the best conditions, the entire body and will are taken over.



The best way to describe what a neural link feels like in a medium intensity cloning signal, is it is a cell phone call with the callers voice, emotion, and some physical urges transferred while they speak. This is why many victims “talk to themselves”. They actually are talking to someone else: a supercomputer.



Everything you feel, they feel amplified and vice versa. They have developed a few brain wave filters for certain types of brain activity but on the most part, you both are of one single mixed mind.



EEG cloning allows the attackers to read every little fear that crosses your mind and they are trained to use them against you which is why they keep threatening me with death using synthetic telepathy.



EEG cloning can capture the moment of a guilty response feeling hold and continuously replay those brain signals to try and stimulate the memories surrounding the associated response. This is why they keep targeting my Christian faith and forcing me into Forced Synthetic Telepathy conversations. To probe my memories.



Controlling and reading a person's mind requires a program specifically with their cognitive configuration.