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Florida's Big Tech Bill is a FLOP!
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30 views • May 14, 2021
Nick Fuentes speaks about the Florida's Big Tech Censorship Bill's shortcomings, and how it does virtually nothing to protect Conservatives on social media.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609db8c5978512291fc0ebd8
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609db8c5978512291fc0ebd8
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