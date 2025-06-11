BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth Vs Falsehood -David Hawkins
What is happening
What is happening
9684 followers
0
49 views • 14 hours ago

Pick up full copies below


https://www.nightingale.com/truth-falsehood.html


https://www.audible.com/pd/Truths-vs-Falsehood-Audiobook/B00NWS4SQO?action_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp


Learn the real truth about anything in just seconds!


Until now, we have been like sailors at sea without a compass to keep us on track in our journey toward truth and enlightenment. So we sometimes make mistakes when deciding which spiritual texts to live by, which political leaders have the most integrity, and which job, house, or even vitamins are for our highest good.


We all struggle this way because our minds, which are like computer hardware, are simply incapable of discerning Truth and Reality from falsehood. The mind is limited by the "software" it runs day in and day out.


Your mind's software is different from everyone else's. It is composed of your experiences, opinions, beliefs, and feelings; all of which affect your perception of truth.


Only in the last decade has a Science of Truth emerged that, for the first time in history, enables the discernment of objective truth from falsehood...


After conducting a 29-year study, Dr. David Hawkins developed a revolutionary science of consciousness that revealed that degrees of truth reflect concordant calibrated levels of consciousness on a scale of 1 to 1,000.


In Truth vs. Falsehood, Dr. Hawkins shares the simple, instantaneous technique that, like litmus paper, differentiates truth from falsehood in a matter of seconds.


You'll discover that Truth and Reality have no secrets, and everything that exists now or in the past, even a thought, is identifiable and calibratable forever from the omnipresent field of Consciousness itself.



©2005 David Hawkins (P)2005 Nightingale Conant

Transcript

Keywords
naturemuscle testingnightingaledr david hawkinslevels of consciousnesstruth vs falsehood
