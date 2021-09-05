SęnølÿTic $ęRmøn (Lørd RøñĀ)

Pledge allegiance to the technosapians

A sacrement to their new church the truly

One and only germ

Sacred and almighty

Unseen malady the glory

For diseases they are none

But the One True Virus

And death comes not without it’s presence

Thou shalt not have disease

Before the One True Virus

They that die outside the One

Shall not have their passing told

Unto the people in hushed tones

But shall be quietly recorded in obscured tables

When the time comes

Through it’s power all things were unmade

It became incarnate

From the swirling microbes for it’s sake

We were crucified under lock-down

It suffered not death, like unto most it afflicteth

And is never buried in the news

Like all other deaths that pale into

Insignificence under it’s power and it’s glory

There is no other One

Like this true germ

And though few will perish the tests were many lo and behold !

Many deemed infected and cases named

Though sickness they showed none

In accordance with the Great Plan

The true one ascended

into the mind collective conciousness the Great Reset

And is seated in the palms of all lest they sanitize

And anoint themsleves five score times hourly

It will come again bathed in glory

His masked kingdom will have no end it seemeth.

The unholy pathogen,

Lord Rona

Taker of life