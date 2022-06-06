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What Is a Woman? | Unofficial “Trailer” ft. Matt Walsh & Jordan Peterson [Fair Use]
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20 views • June 06, 2022
It’s the question you’re not allowed to ask. The documentary they don’t want you to see. Join Matt Walsh on his often comical, yet deeply disturbing journey, as he fearlessly questions the logic behind a gender ideology movement that has taken aim at women and children. Watch “What is a Woman?” now streaming exclusively for Daily Wire members.
https://www.dailywire.com/videos/what-is-a-woman
Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42ivIRd9N8E
Edited by Seth Alexander Wood using Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_EmFUAnbLI
https://rumble.com/v17fcbq-what-is-a-woman-unofficial-trailer.html
https://www.facebook.com/SethAlexanderWood/posts/10229223407560678
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6eMKoNp6pQc7/
https://www.tiktok.com/@sethalexanderwood/video/7105851750329879850
Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
https://www.dailywire.com/videos/what-is-a-woman
Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42ivIRd9N8E
Edited by Seth Alexander Wood using Adobe Premiere Pro CS6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_EmFUAnbLI
https://rumble.com/v17fcbq-what-is-a-woman-unofficial-trailer.html
https://www.facebook.com/SethAlexanderWood/posts/10229223407560678
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6eMKoNp6pQc7/
https://www.tiktok.com/@sethalexanderwood/video/7105851750329879850
Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
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