https://gettr.com/post/p285cmf9b23

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP has run out of money and will turn 8.6 million CCP members into contractors. However, the CCP is still willing to give out money to third world countries in exchange for their support at the UN.

#UnitedNations #CCPspyBalloon #takeDowntheCCP





2/12/2023 文贵直播：中共因没钱，把860万党员变成了合同工，但仍需要对外大撒币换取三流国家在联合国的支持

#联合国 #中共间谍气球 #灭共



