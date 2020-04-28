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Mind & Soul clearing -Pure Energy Divine Emanation
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3 views • April 28, 2020
EMANATION THAT CLEARS THE EFFECT OF NEGATIVE ENERGY & negative mental thought. UPLIFTS AND INSPIRES. CLEARS THE MIND OF COLLECTIVE CLUTTER & NEGATIVE CONSCIOUSNESS. PURIFIES, CLARIFIES & ENERGISES THE MIND & PURPOSE.
Great for everybody, including kids.
Watch this as often as you like - repeating it continually increases its power. This emanation clears mind clutter, blocks and negativity, the effects of collective fear, distress and hype, resulting in a harmonising of the mental body and field as well as creating a feeling of wellbeing, clarity and awareness.
Great for everybody, including kids.
Watch this as often as you like - repeating it continually increases its power. This emanation clears mind clutter, blocks and negativity, the effects of collective fear, distress and hype, resulting in a harmonising of the mental body and field as well as creating a feeling of wellbeing, clarity and awareness.
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