Roundtable Discussion With The New American's Senior Editors

Editor-in-Chief Gary Benoit hosts a thought-provoking roundtable discussion with The New American magazine’s three senior editors: William F. Jasper, Alex Newman, and Rebecca Terrell. The topics covered include not just dramatic developments challenging American freedom and sovereignty, but also the primary purpose of The New American. The purpose is not just to provide a vital, multi-media news source for freedom-loving Americans, but also to produce indispensable educational tools (issues of the magazines, videos, etc.) that activists can use to help save and restore American freedom and sovereignty via their involvement in the freedom movement. This particularly includes The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American. Of course, involvement in this epic undertaking is not a prerequisite for enjoying and benefiting from The New American, but all are encouraged to become involved. As is pointed out in the discussion, the goal is not to become the best informed person in a future concentration camp, should the greatest experiment in liberty in world history be allowed to die.