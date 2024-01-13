Europe to Be first to Implement digital ID , Europe Turning into a Digital Nightmare, Digital ID

To watch full show go here - https://rumble.com/v45f192-mike-in-the-night-e541-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins-disinfo.html





Assault in a Berlin Hospital:





Three Serbian brothers allegedly attacked hospital staff in Berlin, knocking out a doctor. Martins mentions that such incidents may become more common in the West with increasing migration.

Rising Violence and Standoff Incidents:





Martins expresses concern about the potential for more standoffs and violent incidents in the West, citing an increase in stabbings. He emphasizes the need to address and prevent such occurrences.

Global Warming and Electric Buses in Sweden:





Martins mentions a situation in Sweden where electric buses are canceled due to extremely cold weather, contradicting expectations related to global warming. He shares the perspective of a journalist named Peter Sweden on this matter.

EU's Digital Euro Initiative:





The European Union is moving forward with the development of a digital Euro. Martins discusses the allocation of 1.3 billion euros for this initiative and raises concerns about the potential involvement of various tech companies and the risks associated with data leaks.

Crime Incident in France:





A homeless man reportedly saved a French woman from a rape attempt at knife point, and the perpetrator, a Nigerian illegal immigrant with multiple deportation orders, was arrested.

China's Humanoid Robot Production:





China is intensifying the production of humanoid robots to retain manufacturing dominance. The goal is to replace Chinese workers with machines and insulate the country from reliance on foreign powers.

UK Police and Prince Andrew Investigation:





UK police allegedly refuse to investigate Prince Andrew after the release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Martins suggests that this is part of a larger distraction strategy.





