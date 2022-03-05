© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW STUDY: MRNA VACCINES MAY ALTER HUMAN DNA from TheHighwire.com
Follow
1
Share
Report
1345 views • March 05, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-study-mrna-vaccines-may-alter-human-dna/
After nearly two years of fact-checkers promising mRNA Covid shots do not alter the human genome, new research is coming out to possibly contradict this point. Since no genotoxicity investigations were required or done prior to the Covid shot rollout, the public is left to wonder where the truth lies.
POSTED: March 4, 2022
After nearly two years of fact-checkers promising mRNA Covid shots do not alter the human genome, new research is coming out to possibly contradict this point. Since no genotoxicity investigations were required or done prior to the Covid shot rollout, the public is left to wonder where the truth lies.
POSTED: March 4, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.