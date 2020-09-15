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Trump shocks Serbian President by announcing that Serbia will move it's Embassy to Jerusalem
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80 views • September 15, 2020
Trump had a big signing ceremony with officials from Serbia and Kosovo, and announced some news that was quite a surprise to the Serbian president Aleksander Vucic.

When Trump said that Serbia was committed to moving its embassy to Jerusalem by July, the president of Serbia was obviously unaware that this had been agreed to anywhere, and can be seen looking through the signed document with a puzzled look on his face.

President Vucic was asked about whether or not Serbia will actually be moving its embassy, and he made it clear that this is anything other than a “done deal.”

Trump invited the leaders of two countries to a meeting, tricked them into signing something about “normalizing” ties with Israel, and was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize because of it.

Trump has done HUGE things for Israel while in office, brokering deals between countries around the world, and getting Arab leaders to turn their backs on the Palestinian people in order to rake in some shekels. It is almost as if he is a blackmailed politician who is completely beholden to the tiny terrorist state. Oh yeah, that’s exactly what he is!

Trump Shocks Serbian President by Announcing That Serbia Will Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem:
http://www.renegadetribune.com/trump-shocks-serbian-president-by-announcing-that-serbia-will-move-its-embassy-to-jerusalem/

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/L8sTmfOvksw2/
Rick Heskey Channel
Keywords
jerusalemisraeldonald trumpserbiamigaaleksander vucic
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