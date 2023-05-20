Drogo has been out on the street for 5 days, every day he has to experience severe pain

Pitiful Animal
May 19, 2023
Drogo had been on the street for 5 days
With each passing person, he raised his head in the hope of helping.
But in response to that request were cold and emotionless looks.
The boy experienced severe pain
The broken pelvis could be seen on the x-ray.
But for too long he was without help and his condition became more serious.
The doctor gave him painkillers to help him sleep better
Drogo was still being treated in the vet
The analysis was not bad.
But he couldn't eat by himself
So I had to feed him and drink from the syringe.
At that time, Drogo needed to undergo several treatment sessions with a rehabilitation specialist.
Every day, Drogo was thoroughly examined and examined by doctors
They said that the treatment was still very long
But I still had hope for something good
I believed that Drogo would not be disabled.
He would walk, run, play and live his life
A ray of sunshine was enough to erase millions of sadness in Drogo's soul.
Finally, he confidently stood on his own feet.
It was interesting to see how he enjoyed it all
Food, cuddling, bathing, long naps and garden walks were what he got
Drogo had gone to the life he should have always had
