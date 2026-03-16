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Michael Yon Interview: Hormuz Crisis, Global Famine Risk, and the Collapse of Middle East Stability
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To learn more, visit: http://michaelyon.substack.com/


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- Interview Introduction and Context (0:00)

- Discussion on Netanyahu's Whereabouts (2:37)

- Historical Context and Tactical Examples (4:31)

- Analysis of Recent Videos and Evidence (9:55)

- Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Closure (13:24)

- Global Famine and Human Osmotic Pressure (56:36)

- The Role of AI and Digital Currency (1:02:36)

- The Future of Israel and the Middle East (1:02:51)

- The Impact of the War on Global Economies (1:04:39)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:04:55)

- Victorian Famines and Current War Context (1:05:14)

- Typhus and Pandemic Parallels (1:07:50)

- Historical Famines and Survival Techniques (1:11:40)

- AI and Depopulation Agenda (1:15:45)

- Historical Context of Population Control (1:16:50)

- Survival and Resilience (1:21:38)


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