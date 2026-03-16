Michael Yon Interview: Hormuz Crisis, Global Famine Risk, and the Collapse of Middle East Stability

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- Interview Introduction and Context (0:00)
- Discussion on Netanyahu's Whereabouts (2:37)
- Historical Context and Tactical Examples (4:31)
- Analysis of Recent Videos and Evidence (9:55)
- Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Closure (13:24)
- Global Famine and Human Osmotic Pressure (56:36)
- The Role of AI and Digital Currency (1:02:36)
- The Future of Israel and the Middle East (1:02:51)
- The Impact of the War on Global Economies (1:04:39)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:04:55)
- Victorian Famines and Current War Context (1:05:14)
- Typhus and Pandemic Parallels (1:07:50)
- Historical Famines and Survival Techniques (1:11:40)
- AI and Depopulation Agenda (1:15:45)
- Historical Context of Population Control (1:16:50)
- Survival and Resilience (1:21:38)
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