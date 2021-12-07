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Election 2020 Wisconsin
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43 views • December 07, 2021
This is just one state in the union that has had voter fraud. It was rampant in the 2020 election.
https://www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Christopher_C._Krebs
https://www.influencewatch.org/for-profit/perkins-coie/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/caught-video-wisconsin-election-officials-admitted-telling-election-officials-break-law-2020-presidential-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/racine-county-sheriff-files-criminal-charges-5-6-members-wisconsin-election-commission-first-material-charges-country-wide-related-2020-election-theft/
https://www.nased.org/board
https://ia601802.us.archive.org/9/items/gov.uscourts.wied.92543/gov.uscourts.wied.92543.8.0.pdf
https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/10/29/gov-evers-election-commission/
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/rep-ramthun-calls-reclaim-wisconsins-electoral-votes-president-trump-agrees?utm_source=daily&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/walls-closing-green-bay-officials-relationship-election-mystery-man-michael-spitzer-rubenstein-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/wisconsin-senate-committee-subpoenas-absentee-ballots-voting-machine-records-city-madison-2020-election/
My little store: http://chriswholesale.com
https://www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Christopher_C._Krebs
https://www.influencewatch.org/for-profit/perkins-coie/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/caught-video-wisconsin-election-officials-admitted-telling-election-officials-break-law-2020-presidential-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/racine-county-sheriff-files-criminal-charges-5-6-members-wisconsin-election-commission-first-material-charges-country-wide-related-2020-election-theft/
https://www.nased.org/board
https://ia601802.us.archive.org/9/items/gov.uscourts.wied.92543/gov.uscourts.wied.92543.8.0.pdf
https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/10/29/gov-evers-election-commission/
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/rep-ramthun-calls-reclaim-wisconsins-electoral-votes-president-trump-agrees?utm_source=daily&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/walls-closing-green-bay-officials-relationship-election-mystery-man-michael-spitzer-rubenstein-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/wisconsin-senate-committee-subpoenas-absentee-ballots-voting-machine-records-city-madison-2020-election/
My little store: http://chriswholesale.com
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