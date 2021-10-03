AUSTRALIAN OFFICIALS REVEAL THE UNTHINKABLE AMONGST THOSE VACCINATED ~ WORLD SERIES NEWS

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Official Government statistics are revealed in daily meeting revealing a looming catastrophe amongst those who have taken the jab.
Instead of looking sheepish, the government stand ins need to track down their bosses and demand new strategies.
Website: https://worldseriesnews.com.au/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvcTy65G0uE
Source 2: Aussie Fighter: https://odysee.com/@AussieFighter:8/Australian-Officials-reveal-the-unthinkable-amongst-those-vaccinated.:f