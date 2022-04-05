MOSQUITOES, THE VAX AND ANTIBODY DEPENDENT ENHANCEMENT

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Link 1 - Scroll to "ADE VIA ENHANCED IMMUNE ACTIVATION" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8512237/
Link 2 - ADE AND DENGUE/COVID
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cyto.a.24047
Link 3 - INDIA DOCTORS - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35136306/
Link 4 - FDA Admits Covid-19 Vaccine Worse Than Illness - https://www.rodefshalom613.org/2021/03/fda-admits-covid-vaccine-worse-than-illness/
Mirrored - Remarque 88