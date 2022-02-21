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2/20/2022 Miles Guo: The two and a half hour meeting between Xi and Putin with no secretary present has decided the fate of humanity. Taking Crimea without firing a single shot emboldened both Putin and Xi, who are increasingly looking down on the West and arrogantly believe that now is the best time to dominate the world