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Boogiepop and Others [Timelapse]
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10 views • May 12, 2021
#Boogiepop #BoogiepopandOthers #anime
This is fanart of the titular character and Angel of Death, Boogiepop along with high school student Touka Miyashita.
If you like this video, don't forget to subscribe, like, share and comment. Also, follow me on social media to see more of my art.
The music featured in this video belongs to their prospective owners:
"Shadowgraph" - MYTH & ROID & Media Factory
Boogiepop wa Warawanai (2019) OP - "Shadowgraph" - MYTH & ROID (Piano & Synthesia Piano Tutorial): by Fonzi M - Melodies on Piano
Follow me on Social Media:
This is fanart of the titular character and Angel of Death, Boogiepop along with high school student Touka Miyashita.
If you like this video, don't forget to subscribe, like, share and comment. Also, follow me on social media to see more of my art.
The music featured in this video belongs to their prospective owners:
"Shadowgraph" - MYTH & ROID & Media Factory
Boogiepop wa Warawanai (2019) OP - "Shadowgraph" - MYTH & ROID (Piano & Synthesia Piano Tutorial): by Fonzi M - Melodies on Piano
Follow me on Social Media:
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