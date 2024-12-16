Israel has wasted no time capitalizing on chaos in Syria, to break apart the Axis of Resistance - Vanessa Beeley @RachBlevins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel has wasted no time capitalizing on the chaos in Syria, in order to break apart the Axis of Resistance.
Independent Journalist Vanessa Beeley noted that one of Israel's main goals has been to isolate Palestine, Hezbollah, Syria and Iran—and the end of the Assad Gov't is making that possible.
