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Chaos Ahead: Desperate People Empower Tyrants | Dr. Elida Dakoli
Sarah Westall
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Purchase Elida’s book or learn more at https://elidadakoli.com/beneath-the-silence

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Dr. Elida Dakoli joins the program to share her family's firsthand experience surviving one of the most brutal communist regimes in modern history. A concert pianist and author, Dr. Dakoli recounts the murder of her grandfather, who served as mayor of her hometown before being targeted during the communist party's crackdown, along with other members of her family. She explains how fear, surveillance, and silence became tools of control, creating a society where people learned that speaking openly could come at an unimaginable cost.

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Sarah and Dr. Dakoli discuss the unsettling parallels they believe are emerging in the West today as governments grow larger and citizens increasingly look to institutions for security during periods of economic hardship. As prices rise, jobs become scarcer, and financial pressures mount, they explore the importance of resisting the temptation to exchange freedom for promises of stability and support. Dr. Dakoli's family's story serves as both a historical account and a cautionary reminder of how easily liberty can erode when fear and dependency replace individual responsibility and resilience.

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Learn more, see her event dates and purchase her book at https://elidadakoli.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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