The Healing Portal of Music

Having been a musician, composer and producer for most of my life. Feeding my ego with desires, wants and demands on my psyche to always get better and deliver I completely missed for a very long time what the purpose of music was in context to the worlds current Dystopian predicament.

After many soul searching experiences and coming to understanding the power of surrender and letting go in the moment, I found a fellow soul who understood the simplicity of our collective problem and the solution to all of it being that of outdated language and expression. That soul was David Bowie the enigmatic and nomadic tortured artist that embodied the very concept and desire internally of surrender through detachment. This is the dynamic that allows true musicians to embody their divine calling to raise their vibration and communicate with resonance to shift consciousness and empower humanity.

Now more urgent than ever before the role of the musician is to create and co create without attachment to an agenda or outcome for a pure transmission of heart inspired intelligence is crucial to the survival of art and culture today on Gaia. Did I mention that its just as crucial to reject one's addiction to lustful technology and the now internalised AI fusion within the upgraded human?

Right now the divine force of energy is rebuilding our entire cosmic grid of connection with new solar light codes and the musicians that operate only in the resonance of their hewart and not the ego fed head experience are the nodes holding this Hypergated light grid together. Immerse yourself in an audio experience that offers the listening soul a close up lens of deeper perception from the mind of a master protagonist for modern harmonic convergence with the self and liberated truth.

P & C 2023 7th Sense Productions

all rights reserved worldwide in perpetuity

https://www.mixcloud.com/9th_Sense/

