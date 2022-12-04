Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA



http://noblegoldinvestments.com/

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Memory and Forgetting

Song by SPEARFISHER

https://artlist.io/song/36564/memory-and-forgetting

THREAD..TWITTER FILE:

https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1598822959866683394?s=20&t=iOgteRhiaPlog3NKhVsB6g

Celebrities being called out over their silence on Balenciaga: https://t.me/PepeMatter/13320

James Woods: https://t.me/PepeMatter/13366

James Woods is vindicated and on a mission! This is pure 🔥 https://t.me/PepeMatter/13367

We've known about natural immunity for 2,500 years and 2.5 years ago Fauci and other government officials seemed to forget about it completely. https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4093

New Zealand Parents Fight for Their Son to Receive Unvaxxed Blood During Heart Surgery https://t.me/chiefnerd/6295

Flashback Friday: (April 27, 1961) JFK Warns of Secret Societies and Censorship https://t.me/chiefnerd/6306

The Real Kevin McCarthy https://t.me/realKarliBonne/137534

The Twitter Files reveal that Jack Dorsey used the e-mail address [email protected] as of 2020. https://lizcrokin.substack.com/p/pizzagate-exposed-part-1?r=17d7ph&utm_medium=ios

9th grade text book in Germany- normalizing the chip https://t.me/gracevb/10532

———————————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/

➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/