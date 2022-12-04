Create New Account
12.3.22: Twitter Q&A brilliance unfolds. @JamesWoods responds. All related to [email protected] MUSK targeted. PRAY!
TruthParadigm
Published 21 hours ago |

MUSIC
Memory and Forgetting
Song by SPEARFISHER
https://artlist.io/song/36564/memory-and-forgetting

THREAD..TWITTER FILE:
https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1598822959866683394?s=20&t=iOgteRhiaPlog3NKhVsB6g

Celebrities being called out over their silence on Balenciaga: https://t.me/PepeMatter/13320 
James Woods: https://t.me/PepeMatter/13366

James Woods is vindicated and on a mission! This is pure 🔥 https://t.me/PepeMatter/13367

We've known about natural immunity for 2,500 years and 2.5 years ago Fauci and other government officials seemed to forget about it completely. https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4093

New Zealand Parents Fight for Their Son to Receive Unvaxxed Blood During Heart Surgery https://t.me/chiefnerd/6295

Flashback Friday: (April 27, 1961) JFK Warns of Secret Societies and Censorship https://t.me/chiefnerd/6306

The Real Kevin McCarthy https://t.me/realKarliBonne/137534

The Twitter Files reveal that Jack Dorsey used the e-mail address [email protected] as of 2020. https://lizcrokin.substack.com/p/pizzagate-exposed-part-1?r=17d7ph&utm_medium=ios

9th grade text book in Germany- normalizing the chip https://t.me/gracevb/10532

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
