Over 100k Elites Fled Mainland Before The 20th Party Congress

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https://gnews.org/articles/516822
Summary：During the live broadcast on November 9, Miles Guo revealed the staggering number of elites who had fled Communist China with their assets in the past two months, according to the report to the current Premier Li Keqiang and his successor Li Qiang during the handover of the State Council on November 7.