Over 100k Elites Fled Mainland Before The 20th Party Congress

https://gnews.org/articles/516822
Summary：During the live broadcast on November 9, Miles Guo revealed the staggering number of elites who had fled Communist China with their assets in the past two months, according to the report to the current Premier Li Keqiang and his successor Li Qiang during the handover of the State Council on November 7.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.