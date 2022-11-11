Create New Account
Over 100k Elites Fled Mainland Before The 20th Party Congress
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/516822

Summary：During the live broadcast on November 9, Miles Guo revealed the staggering number of elites who had fled Communist China with their assets in the past two months, according to the report to the current Premier Li Keqiang and his successor Li Qiang during the handover of the State Council on November 7.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
